‘ISIS we will kill cops!’: Police investigating threatening messages left on Milford building

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department is looking to identify the suspect who allegedly left threatening ISIS messages targeting police.

According to police, officers believe the suspect entered a River Street apartment complex on Sunday and left threatening messages that read, “ISIS we will kill cops!” and “Milford Police Stratford Police ISIS you got our guy in Shelton this is the beginning.”

Photo: Milford Police Department

Photo: Milford Police Department

Additional threatening messages were left on buildings along River Street stating, “Declare war against police ha ha ha ha ha” and “ISIS will blow up the Milford police station run my prints pigs!! I’m smiling for the camera yes I am.”

Anyone that is able to identify the suspect is asked to contact police.