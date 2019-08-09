1  of  2
Breaking News
Investigation underway after person shot in Meriden Police investigate after 2 men shot in Hartford

IT’S A BOY! Laura Hutchinson, husband expecting first baby

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve been telling you that a small change is coming and this is more of a personal one for one member of the team. It also means our family here at News 8 is growing!

Laura Hutchinson is very excited to share with you that she and her husband have been smiling even bigger than Benny the dog lately because they are becoming new parents this New Years!

That’s right… there is a baby on the way!

And since it’s a family affair, Laura’s niece Angelina shared the gender with you this morning! She was happy cupcakes were involved where of course the blue filling means her first BOY cousin is on the way!

Our Good Morning Connecticut family is getting bigger!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss