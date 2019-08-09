IT’S A BOY! Laura Hutchinson, husband expecting first baby

We’ve been telling you that a small change is coming and this is more of a personal one for one member of the team. It also means our family here at News 8 is growing!

Laura Hutchinson is very excited to share with you that she and her husband have been smiling even bigger than Benny the dog lately because they are becoming new parents this New Years!

That’s right… there is a baby on the way!

And since it’s a family affair, Laura’s niece Angelina shared the gender with you this morning! She was happy cupcakes were involved where of course the blue filling means her first BOY cousin is on the way!

Our Good Morning Connecticut family is getting bigger!