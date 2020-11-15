“It’s a gigantic shock”: Family friends speak of Plymouth mom accused of shooting two of her children

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Family friends are stunned as they and police in Plymouth are searching for answers behind the shooting of two children in the Terryville section Friday night.

43-year-old Naomi Bell is behind bars for shooting two of her own children: a 15-year-old who was killed and a 7-year-old who is in the hospital.

Mike Nadolski, his wife, Victoria, and their daughter were friends with the family at the center of this tragedy. Tonight, Victoria is kissing her child as they add to the memorial outside of the home where it happened.

We asked Victoria and Mike about Naomi Bell.

“She was a great lady. She was a second mom to my children, and it’s a tragedy; she was wonderful,” Victoria said.

When we asked if Mike sensed any trouble with the family, he replied, “We didn’t. The last time my wife, I think, tried to reach out to the mom was a few weeks ago.”

Victoria added, “You know, unfortunately during COVID, with all this lockdown, you don’t see people.”

Bell is being held on a $2.5 million bond, facing murder charges.

A small community is left to wonder what went wrong inside this house to cause this crisis?

“I think it’s a gigantic shock. Not just because it’s a small town, but there were young children involved,” Mike said.

One child was not home when the shots were fired. Victoria vows that child and the sibling who survived will get help coping.

“We love the family dearly, and we just want to be there and support them and comfort them in this time,” Victoria said.

Counselors were available Saturday at Eli Terry Middle School, and they’ll be there on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Also Sunday, Clergy members will team up for an online “Prayers for Plymouth: vigil on Facebook from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. They wanted to do a candlelight vigil but opted against that because of the pandemic.