It’s ‘Alyssa Naeher Day’: World Cup champion honored at state capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s own World Cup Champion is back home and being honored.

U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is back in Connecticut as Governor Ned Lamont declared Nov. 13 2019 “Alyssa Naaher Day.”

“Isn’t every day Alyssa Naeher Day in our family? We’re so honored and so proud of her,” said her mother Donna Lynn Naehr.

This is the star goalkeeper’s first big trip back home since the World Cup; she was joined at the capitol by family, friends, and some young fans who have looked up to her for a long time.

“It’s really inspiring because a lot of times you feel like you have to be a part of something big, and we’re such a small town, such a small school,” said Natania Muriel, who plays soccer at Naeher’s alma mater Christian Heritage School.

The whole team was there, inspired and excited.

“She worked her way up to the top. It’s crazy. It’s such an inspiration to our whole team,” she said.

That’s not something Naeher takes for granted.

“Being called a role model, that’s not something I take lightly,” said Naeher. “It means a lot to me. “

While she’s home, Alyssa will also visit her 100-year-old grandmother, Helen — a fixture at her World Cup Watch parties.

While the game has brought her around the world, for the Stratford native it all started in Connecticut.

“I’ve played on hundreds of fields in Connecticut, driven thousands of miles through this state and to feel the support come from the governor, my family, the kids who have come out to see me, the parents, it means the world to me.”