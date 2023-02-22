Yelp has attempted to determine the best spot for a margarita in each and every state. (Getty Images)

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Five O’Clock somewhere! February 22 is National Margarita Day, where people across the country can pay homage to the official “party” drink.

The celebratory cocktail — mixed with triple sec, tequila, and lime juice — was created in 1938 in Mexico. It was officially declared National Margarita Day by President Nixon in 1971 after the beverage was patented.

So, where can you enjoy some National Margarita Day deals across Connecticut? We’ve got you covered:

Agave Grill — 100 Allyn St., Hartford

Celebrate the famed drink with a deal of two tacos for $5. House margaritas are up-for-grabs for $5, with La Traditional Margarita and National Margarita both available for $7.

Fresca Tequila Bar & Grill — 232 New London Rd., Colchester

For one day only, the bar will offer a new combination of margaritas, flights, and “trusted favorites” like the Black & Blue, The Fresca Spicy, and The Lime in the Cocunut.

Vida Mexicana — 1088 N. Colony Rd., Wallingford

Vida Mexicana’s classic, 16 oz. margarita will be on special all day.

Wood-N-Tap — All Connecticut locations (Hamden, Wallingford, Farmington, Southington, Rocky Hill, Newington, Hartford, Vernon, Enfield)

All Wood-N-Tap locations in Connecticut will celebrate National Margarita Day with $3 margaritas all day long.

Now, the real question is: salt or sugar on the rim?