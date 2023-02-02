NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dangerously cold weather is coming to Connecticut on Friday and Saturday, with wind chills making it feel close to -30 degrees.

Thursday is the day to get your house and car ready for severe conditions.

According to Storm Team 8, the arctic front comes through after midnight on Friday with strong winds and possible snow squalls. Temperatures will start falling into the teens by Friday afternoon, with winds increasing to 20 to 40 MPH. The wind chills in the afternoon on Friday will be 0 to -10 degrees and -10 to -30 on Friday night.

Saturday is also going to be bitterly cold, with wind chills ranging from -10 to -30.

The state’s severe cold weather protocol is in effect from noon on Thursday through noon on Sunday, Feb. 5.

During a severe weather protocol, state agencies and municipalities coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and shelters so that vulnerable populations are safe.

Anyone in need is urged to call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org to find emergency shelters, warming centers, and other services.

Here are some tips to stay safe during the dangerously cold temperatures:

People and pets should stay indoors and wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothes.

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives

Avoid overexertion, such as shoveling

If you have to be outside, here are some tips to stay warm:

Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs

Stay dry

Stretch before you go outside

When outside, stay active to maintain body heat

Drink warm liquids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol

Get out of the cold if showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite appear

Here are some tips on how to prepare your house:

Weather-strip doors and windowsills to keep cold air out

Make sure you have enough heating fuel

If your power goes out, here are some tips:

Don’t drive unless necessary as traffic lights will be out

Turn off and unplug appliances, equipment, and electronics

During a prolonged outage, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

If using a generator, keep it dry

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basements, or other partially enclosed areas

Download the News 8 App for iPhone

Download the News 8 App for Android