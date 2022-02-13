GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor trailer struck the railing of the Gold Star Bridge in Groton on Sunday morning, sending it into a jackknifed position that blocked all but one lane.

Though no injuries were reported in this crash, scary photos provided by Connecticut State Police shows just how this accident easily could have turned into a tragedy.

The photos show the damaged black railing of the bridge that the tractor trailer struck.

Police sent out a warning that in colder temperatures, bridges and ramps tend to freeze faster than the rest of the highway, causing hazardous conditions.

There are no updates about any construction that the Gold Star Bridge may undergo due to this accident.