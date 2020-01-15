Closings
Jan. 15 is the last day for Access Health CT 2020 health insurance open enrollment

Connecticut

(WTNH) — The deadline for Access Health CT‘s 2020 health insurance open enrollment period is Wednesday, January 15.

Customers have until the end of January 15th to select a plan. People who already have one can pick a new one until then. Coverage for anyone who signs up between now and then will start at the beginning of February.

To enroll, call 1-855-805-4325, visit online or go to the following help centers:

Access Health CT is the state’s official health insurance marketplace.

