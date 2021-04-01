Jane Doe No More holds vigil for sexual assault survivors on Naugatuck Green

(WTNH) — Thursday, April 1 marks the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a vigil is taking place in honor of survivors at Naugatuck Green.

The vigil, put together by the organization known as Jane Doe No More, was organized to educate, bring awareness and, more importantly, say that there is help out there for anyone who needs it.

Survivors and their friends and loved ones gathered on the Naugatuck Green to light a candle and simply reflect on the moment that made them a survivor. The organization is 67 survivors strong. They say they hope this awareness month will encourage people to not only come forward with their story to begin the process of healing and accountability, but the hope is that people know there are resources of support.

“There are so many people out there who sometimes just need to hear that they aren’t alone and that they’ll be believed and supported like so many of us who may not have had that,” Tara Flynn, Jane Doe No More outreach member.

This is why the Connecticut-based non-profit works to create that support system for survivors – men and women alike. They hope sharing their story gives others the courage to do the same.

The vigil on the town’s green is a dispplay of solidarity and hope for better days ahead for survivors.

“It really symbolizes individuals who haven’t yet found their voice,” Patricia Ireaci. “And it’s so important to come forward because that’s how you put an end to this.”

