GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are reminding people of Connecticut’s “Move Over” law after footage was captured of a Jeep smashing into a stopped car on Interstate 95 on Wednesday.

At 4:05 p.m., a trooper pulled over a car that was speeding on I-95 in Groton. According to police, the first car was traveling 88 MPH in the posted 65 MPH zone.

During the stop, the trooper began to issue a misdemeanor summons to the driver, who was driving with a suspended license.

That’s when a Jeep crashed into a stopped car and narrowly missed another on the highway.

The crash left both vehicles unable to drive and left a driver with minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was a 68-year-old Rhode Island man who had no car insurance.

After this crash, police are reminding people of Connecticut’s “Move Over” law, which instructs drivers on a multi-lane road to slow down if someone is stopped on the shoulder. If possible, drivers should also move over to an adjacent lane.