(WTNH) - 26 days, and still no sign of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos.

Police are still digging through a trash plant in Hartford for any evidence in the case. Investigators have received more than 800 tips and 80 video surveillance submissions as of Wednesday.

Related: Jennifer Dulos disappearance reaches day 25, Fotis Dulos files motion to get back evidence seized

Police continue to ask for the public's help as they try to figure out what happened to Jennifer Dulos.

The New Canaan Police Department has created a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and a dedicated email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please email or call the New Canaan Police tip line at (203) 594-3544.

Related: Recap: The search for missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.