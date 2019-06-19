Connecticut

Police receive over 800 tips as search continues for missing New Canaan mother

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 05:12 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:17 PM EDT

(WTNH) - 26 days, and still no sign of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos.

Police are still digging through a trash plant in Hartford for any evidence in the case. Investigators have received more than 800 tips and 80 video surveillance submissions as of Wednesday. 

Police continue to ask for the public's help as they try to figure out what happened to Jennifer Dulos. 

The New Canaan Police Department has created a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and a dedicated email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please email or call the New Canaan Police tip line at (203) 594-3544.

