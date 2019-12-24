Jennifer Dulos’ Mother calling trial against Fotis Dulos a “trial by ambush”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mother of Jennifer Dulos is now responding to Fotis Dulos’ claim that it is her who owes him more than $1 million. In a new court filing by her attorney’s she denies it and states “characterizing it as a trial by ambush would be an understatement.”

Farber is asking the court’s permission to file a reply in response to Dulos’ latest claims, stating that he never brought up the new claims during the trial. She says allowing the claims would be unfair since the trial

has already taken place. A judge’s ruling from the trial is pending.

Farber is suing Dulos and The Fore Group over money she says Jennifer Dulos’ father loaned him. Dulos says the money were gifts and he gave Farber more money than Farber gave him. In new court documents Farber says Dulos should also be personally liable for The Fore Group’s debts to Farber.

Dulos and his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are facing criminal charges

related to Jennifer’s disappearance. She remains missing.