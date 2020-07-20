News 8 and iHeart Radio support CT animal shelters at ‘Pets, Masks and Music’

(WTNH) — A big event Wednesday at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. News 8 was live from “Pets, Masks, and Music” collecting donations along with our partners at iHeart Radio.

We have talked a lot about food insecurity throughout the pandemic. That doesn’t just affect humans. More people and their pets have needed help since the pandemic began, but fewer donations have been coming in.

People lined up to drive by and donate pet supplies, (dog or cat food, collars, treats, and toys), or to make a monetary donation for Connecticut animal shelters Wednesday. In return, they received a face mask.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson, Keith Kountz, and Rich Coppola were there along with the crews from iHeart Radio’s kc101 and The River 105.9. The effort supported Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, Bikers Against Animal Cruelty, Kenway’s Cause, Desmond’s Army, and The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary.

Jenny Hubbard, President and Exec. Director of The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary said, “It’s so important to be able to support the animals that are giving so much comfort to people, especially during the pandemic. This just helps to bolster our efforts in an environment where we can’t do a lot of fundraising and events. It’s a huge help and a huge support.”

The Sanctuary, named in honor of Jenny’s daughter who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook tragedy, offers companion animal adoption. Without the ability to gather, Hubbard says the fundraising has been almost non-existent. And, sadly, some people have had to give up their pets.

“The Sanctuary specifically offers support to home-bound seniors. And so we are feeding the pets of these seniors. The need is up because everyone is sheltering in place. In those cases where the pets need food, we’re providing it,” Hubbard explained.

Wednesday’s event will certainly help. In addition to all of the supplies, people generously gave more than $2,000.

“Efforts like this help keep animals and people together,” Hubbard said.

News 8 and iHeart Radio send a big thank you to everyone who came out to support a great cause and to help Connecticut’s four-legged friends.