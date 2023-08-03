HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines will stand while a lawsuit moves through court, according to a decision made on Wednesday.

“Connecticut’s assault weapon and large capacity magazine bans are constitutional, lawful, lifesaving, and broadly supported,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a written statement. “Judge Arterton’s decision today affirms that Connecticut’s assault weapon and large capacity magazine bans remain on strong legal footing after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bruen. We will continue to vigorously defend our state’s assault weapon and large capacity magazine bans and commonsense gun safety laws against this challenge, and all others. We will not allow gun industry lobbyists from outside our state to come here and jeopardize the safety of our children and communities.”

The National Association of Gun Rights has challenged the law and had asked U.S. District Court Judge Janet Bond Arterton for a preliminary injunction.

News 8 reached out to the National Association for gun rights for comment on Thursday. It has not responded, as of the time of publication.

“Estimates of non-compliance with this unconstitutional gun ban run into the hundreds of thousands,” Hannah Hill, executive director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights, said in a written statement last month. “Those gun owners were made criminals by an unjust law, and we will do everything in our power to right that wrong. If our injunction is denied, we are prepared to appeal directly to the Supreme Court.”