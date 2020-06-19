Judge dismisses discrimination suit that named Jim Calhoun

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a sexual discrimination lawsuit against the University of Saint Joseph (Connecticut) that accused Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun of harassment.

Jaclyn Piscitelli sued the Catholic school last October, alleging she was fired as an assistant athletic director after complaining about the conduct of men in the athletic department, including the 78-year-old Calhoun, who came out of retirement to coach the team in 2018.

A judge ruled the complaint was improperly brought under Title IX, the federal law that guarantees women equal access to educational opportunities, including in sports.

Piscitelli’s lawyer says another lawsuit will be filed.