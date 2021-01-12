Judge dismisses former lottery chair’s defamation lawsuit

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by the former chairman of the state lottery against fellow lottery officials over what he called lies they told others about his conduct.

Judge Kenneth Povodator threw out the case Monday, saying Frank Farricker didn’t prove his case. Farricker sued former Connecticut Lottery Corp.

President Anne Noble, former Vice President Chelsea Turner and former Human Resources Director Jane Rooney in late 2019, saying they made false statements that damaged his reputation including a lie that he took bribes.

Noble, Turner and Rooney denied the defamation allegations.