HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A case arguing that it is unconstitutional to ban guns in Connecticut state parks has been dismissed after a federal district judge ruled against the plaintiff on Wednesday.

The case, filed by David Nastri against Katie Dykes, the commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, argued that the ban went against the Second Amendment. His lawsuit claimed that there was no “historical analogue” to justify the law, and wanted a permanent injunction that wouldn’t allow DEEP to enforce a ban.

Judge Janet Bond Arterton wrote that the case was dismissed without prejudice because Nastri lacked standing. The motion for the preliminary injunction was denied due to a lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

“We are profoundly disappointed in the district court’s ruling, which we believe is significantly at odds with US Supreme Court precedent and is based on an unprecedented legal fiction,” Cameron Atkinson, Nastri’s attorney, said in a written statement to News 8. “We will immediately appeal the district court’s decision, and we remain committed to removing every barrier to law-abiding citizens exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms to protect themselves.”

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong praised the decision.

“Judge Arterton was right to dismiss this speculative complaint for lack of standing,” Tong said in a written statement. “Connecticut’s commonsense gun laws are live-saving and constitutional– they strike the right balance between respecting Second Amendment rights while also protecting public safety. This decision protects our ability to safely enjoy our State parks and forests. My office will continue to vigorously defend our state’s commonsense gun laws and our state’s ability to protect against gun violence.”

According to the lawsuit, Nasri “actively carries his handgun almost every time he leaves his home and almost every place that he goes, but he abides by the laws and rules that govern where he may carry it.” Before he learned about the ban last year, he brought his handgun to Sleeping Giant State Park, Naugatuck State Forest and the Farmington River Canal Trail.