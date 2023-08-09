STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Michelle Troncois, the former girlfriend of a Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife, appeared on Wednesday in Stamford Superior Court.

A judge heard hours of arguments about what should and shouldn’t be admissible during Michelle Troconis’ trial. Troconis is facing charges in connection to the death and disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan.

Troconis and her attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, have filed a series of motions in this case, including motions to suppress evidence — specifically, about cell phone data obtained by police and the search warrant for 4 Jefferson Crossing in Farmington.

Troconis shared the Farmington home with her daughter and Fotis Dulos, who Connecticut State Police allege killed Farber Dulos in May of 2019.

During their arguments in court, Schoenhorn claimed the search at the home was intrusive and too broad with investigators having unfettered access to everything in and around the house. He also argued there was no probable cause to search there in the first place as it’s believed the attack on Farber Dulos happened in New Canaan.

“It’s as broad as it can be,” Schoenhorn said. “Never mind there’s no probable cause for this location or for any of the items listed. They’re not even as explanation as to why.”

But the state said that’s not the case.

“So, what’s the nexus for Jefferson Crossing?” asked Sean McGuinness, Assistant State’s Attorney in Stamford. “Well, Mr. Dulos was at 4 Jefferson Crossing both before and after discarding those bloody items.”

Judge Kevin Randolph also heard arguments about cell phone data collected. Schoenhorn said the “tower dump” was far too broad, as well.

Randolph did not issue rulings on either motion and said he doesn’t expect to until September.

Troconis is facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder. She has pled not guilty to the charges.

Troconis is expected to be back in court on Aug. 16 on their push to move the case from Stamford to Hartford.