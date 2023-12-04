HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A big step was taken on Monday as students of the now-closed Stone Academy continued to fight for answers and compensation.

On Monday, a Superior Court judge granted a $5 million prejudgment remedy in a class action lawsuit against the school.

An attorney who is representing the students said that a prejudgment remedy addresses concerns about the defendants being able to pay. The prejudgment remedy requires Stone Academy to disclose its assets, and freezes them until there’s judgment in this case.

If the students win, they can receive the money. On a preliminary basis, the judge assessed the amount in damages that could be recovered in trial, specifically the loss in early potential. That number was determined to be $5 million, but could change as this case progresses.

“This is the first time now in this dispute where a judge has looked at evidence, and made some findings based on that evidence, based on a probable cause standard, and issued a certain kind of relief in favor of these thousand-plus students,” said David Slossberg, an attorney representing the students.

More than 1,000 Stone Academy students are part of the class action lawsuit. Their hope is to get what they believe they’re owed, after losing out on money and education once the school abruptly closed in February.

“This is a really good first step,” Slossberg said. “We’re going to keep pushing. Our clients, the members of the class they deserve a really robust representation, and they deserve to get some relief in this case. We’re going to keep pushing to make that happen.”

This action is running in parallel with another action taken by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who is also suing Stone Academy, Paier College and its owner.

“Today’s decision from Judge Bellis in the separate class action case shows the strength of the evidence against Stone Academy and its leaders,” Tong said in a written statement to News 8. “We are currently scheduled for the second day of the PJR hearing in the State’s case on 12/21. Our case is very strong and today’s decision in the class action only further affirms that.”

The attorney representing the owners of Stone Academy said they will not be commenting on Monday’s action.