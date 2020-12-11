Judge orders release of 17 virus-vulnerable federal inmates in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has ordered the release of 17 inmates from a federal prison in Connecticut by Saturday, saying government officials have been too slow in moving medically vulnerable prisoners to home confinement to protect them from the coronavirus.

Federal Judge Michael Shea in Hartford issued the order Thursday night as part of a lawsuit by inmates at the Danbury federal prison. Inmates are supposed to be released within 14 days of being approved for home confinement, but their lawyers say some have been waiting months.

Prison officials cited several reasons for the delays, including virus quarantine requirements and new federal guidelines in releasing inmates.