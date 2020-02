(WTNH) — The judge involved in the proceedings of the Dulos child custody case is proposing new laws regarding the use of child custody experts.

Our partners at the Hartford Courant report Judge Donna Heller wants to change the way the experts are paid and set a deadline for a final report.

In a letter to a judicial rules committee, Judge Heller says the changes will streamline the process and will make it more transparent.

