Jury clears Boston hospital in controversial medical malpractice suit involving family of West Hartford teen

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts jury has ruled that Boston Children’s Hospital wasn’t medically negligent in its treatment of a Connecticut teen who spent nearly a year in state custody after doctors suspected her parents of medical child abuse.

Thursday’s verdict in the malpractice lawsuit brought by the family of Justina Pelletier capped a high profile dispute that drew national media attention and sparked a broader debate over parental rights.

Doctors and Pelletier’s parents disagreed on whether the cause of her numerous health problems, which included an inability to walk, talk or swallow, were medical ailments, as her parents maintained, or largely psychological.