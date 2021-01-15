Justice McDonald receives final legislative confirmation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald received final legislative confirmation Friday to serve a second, eight-year term on the bench as an associate justice.

The 26-6 vote came two years after he lost a bid to become the court’s chief justice. The action came one day after the House of Representatives also voted to confirm him.

The confirmation of McDonald and other judges took place sooner than the originally planned date of Jan. 20.

House leaders decided to hold the first votes on Thursday because of possible protests at the state Capitol regarding the presidential inauguration.