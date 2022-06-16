Uncasville, Conn. (WTNH) – Justin Bieber has postponed his performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena scheduled for June 18th.

According to a release form Mohegan Sun, Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining show dates of his U.S. Justice Tour for the months of June and July, while he undergoes medical care for a health condition.

Earlier this month Bieber revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome on his Instagram account.

Justin Bieber shared that he is “upbeat about his recovery” and that he is looking forward to getting back out on the road and to perform for his fans overseas later in the summer, according to a release.

Details on the rescheduled U.S. tour dates will be made public shortly. Refunds will be available through the point of purchase for the concert and tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates.

