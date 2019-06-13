Connecticut

K9 officers graduate from state police academy

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:20 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:21 PM EDT

MERIDEN (WTNH) - Ten K9 officers and their handlers just graduated from the Connecticut State Police Training Academy. Connecticut's finest on four legs walked across the stage at a ceremony in Meriden Thursday morning, recognized for their hard work throughout the long training process. 

During a 14-week course, the K9s learn obedience, man-trailing, handler protection and evidence recovery. 

For these K9 units, it's just the beginning of their journey. 

"You're with the dog at work, you come home, you're with the dog you're training with the dog," Sgt. Anthony Guiliano, who oversees the State Police K9 unit. "It's an extremely tight bond between the dog and the handler and it only gets more and more as the dog gets experience on the road."

Training is difficult -- not every dog or officer graduates from the course but this class had a 100 percent graduation rate. 

K9 teams will head to State Police, Department of Correction and some local police departments. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


