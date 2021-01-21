Kamala Harris’ CT sorority sisters, community leaders react to her being first woman of color to become VP

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Vice President Kamala Harris, now the first woman woman of color and Asian American to ascend to that position of power. It is a moment of pride for many women.

“It’s amazing. It just brings you to tears,” said Elicia Spearman, International Leadership Fellows Committee, AKA Sorority.

When Kamala Harris took the oath of office, pearls were adorning her neck, her hand on Thurgood Marshall’s bible. It was an overwhelming moment for women of color across America.

“God bless America. I have excitement again. I have joy again,” said Doris Dumas, President, NAACP Greater New Haven.

Madam Vice President, something many weren’t sure they’d ever see. Elicia Spearman runs the undergraduate development program for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, making her Harris’ sorority sister. She says this historic moment is a game changer for her teenage daughter’s generation.

“So in her lifetime, it’s more normalized that she can see these things, expect to succeed. But for those of us who never thought this day would come, it’s just truly awe inspiring,” said Spearman. “The first female, that’s amazing and to have it be a woman of color, that’s even more amazing.”

AKA’s are a close-knit sisterhood. With a mantra of service to all mankind. Doris Dumas is head of the NAACP Greater New Haven and a proud AKA.

“I see you’ve got your pearls on for the occasion. I still have on my pearls. I had them on all day yesterday,” said Dumas.

Dumas says Harris embodies the dreams of ancestors.

“Every Black girl, woman. Just any woman can just really celebrate how wonderful and magical this moment is in time,” said Dumas.

Dumas is confident Harris will take a leading role on issues of importance to the community, like education, jobs, and access to healthcare.

“The NAACP and others are fighting to move forward and we know that the President and now our Vice President are on that same page. And those are the things that we need to be pushing for at the local level, state level,” said Dumas.

One thing about AKA’s they pride themselves on helping others. And Harris’s Connecticut-based sorors say that’s what she’ll do for the nation as Vice President.

“AKA’s are action bias. We’re bias for action. We’re bias for impact. We don’t want to just talk the talk. We want to walk the walk. And that’s what she’ll do,” said Spearman.