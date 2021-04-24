Kesha headlines COVID safe CCSU spring concert in attempt to bring normalcy, excitement to campus

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) is bringing back a spring tradition as the weather gets nicer while taking steps to protect students from COVID-19.

CCSU is holding a concert, which traditionally is held before finals. This show will feature pop-star Kesha, but this isn’t your usual concert at Arute Field. In fact, Kesha won’t even be there; she will be performing virtually.

She will be on a huge inflatable screen while students watch in the stands or in their dorms. The students who show up will be all socially distanced, sitting 6-feet apart.

This is an attempt to bring a sense of normalcy and excitement back to campus while also being safe.

“It’s been a difficult year,” said Dr. John Tully, the CCSU Interim VP for Student Affairs. “We’ve pivoted well with moving to online classes and high flex classes. But as we get more and more students vaccinated, and since we’ve been doing so well with our social distancing, testing and quarantining, this is a chance to celebrate the year and really give students a chance to enjoy each other’s company, great concert and do all that before they get ready for finals.”

The virtual concert is only for CCSU students. 56 students are allowed on the field, and 156 students in the stands, all wearing masks and social distancing.