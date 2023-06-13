Conn. (WTNH) — KeyBank will host its 32nd Neighbors Make The Difference Day throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts this Tuesday.
Tuesday, KeyBank employees will volunteer for various organizations and nonprofits, based in Connecticut and Massachussets, for their annual Neighbors Make The Difference Day, volunteering more than 16,000 hours.
The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Below is a list of some of the organizations where KeyBank will volunteer:
- Branford Parks & Recreation Dept, Branford, CT – Weeding and planting at Veteran’s Park
- Camp Farnam at Clifford Beers Community Care Center, Durham, CT – Clean-up
- Camp Hazen, YMCA, Chester, CT – Painting buildings
- Connecticut Foodshare, Wallingford, CT – Sorting food
- Ellington Trails Committee, Ellington, CT – Mulching, cleaning, building a bridge
- Enfield Food Shelf, Enfield, CT – Painting, maintenance, sorting donations
- Guilford Lakes School PTO, Guilford, CT – Weeding, gardening, beautification
- Habitat for Humanity, New Haven, CT –Build project at 33 Elliot St.
- Meigs Point Nature Center, Madison, CT – Assisting with animal care
- My Sisters’ Place, Inc., Hartford, CT – Lead activities with elderly residence
- Open Pantry Community Services, Inc., Springfield, MA –Outdoor clean-up
- TEEG, Grosvenordale, CT–Shed painting, gardening, food pantry organization
- TEEG-Pomfret Senior Center, Pomfret, CT –Planting and gardening
- The Network Against Domestic Abuse, Enfield, CT – Prepare fundraiser mailings
- Veterans Base Camp, Chaplin, CT – Yard work, clean-up