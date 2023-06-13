Conn. (WTNH) — KeyBank will host its 32nd Neighbors Make The Difference Day throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts this Tuesday.

Tuesday, KeyBank employees will volunteer for various organizations and nonprofits, based in Connecticut and Massachussets, for their annual Neighbors Make The Difference Day, volunteering more than 16,000 hours.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Below is a list of some of the organizations where KeyBank will volunteer:

Branford Parks & Recreation Dept, Branford, CT – Weeding and planting at Veteran’s Park

Camp Farnam at Clifford Beers Community Care Center, Durham, CT – Clean-up

Camp Hazen, YMCA, Chester, CT – Painting buildings

Connecticut Foodshare, Wallingford, CT – Sorting food

Ellington Trails Committee, Ellington, CT – Mulching, cleaning, building a bridge

Enfield Food Shelf, Enfield, CT – Painting, maintenance, sorting donations

Guilford Lakes School PTO, Guilford, CT – Weeding, gardening, beautification

Habitat for Humanity, New Haven, CT –Build project at 33 Elliot St.

Meigs Point Nature Center, Madison, CT – Assisting with animal care

My Sisters’ Place, Inc., Hartford, CT – Lead activities with elderly residence

Open Pantry Community Services, Inc., Springfield, MA –Outdoor clean-up

TEEG, Grosvenordale, CT–Shed painting, gardening, food pantry organization

TEEG-Pomfret Senior Center, Pomfret, CT –Planting and gardening

The Network Against Domestic Abuse, Enfield, CT – Prepare fundraiser mailings