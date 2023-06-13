Conn. (WTNH) — KeyBank will host its 32nd Neighbors Make The Difference Day throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts this Tuesday.

Tuesday, KeyBank employees will volunteer for various organizations and nonprofits, based in Connecticut and Massachussets, for their annual Neighbors Make The Difference Day, volunteering more than 16,000 hours.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Below is a list of some of the organizations where KeyBank will volunteer:

  • Branford Parks & Recreation Dept, Branford, CTWeeding and planting at Veteran’s Park
  • Camp Farnam at Clifford Beers Community Care Center, Durham, CTClean-up
  • Camp Hazen, YMCA, Chester, CTPainting buildings
  • Connecticut Foodshare, Wallingford, CTSorting food
  • Ellington Trails Committee, Ellington, CTMulching, cleaning, building a bridge
  • Enfield Food Shelf, Enfield, CTPainting, maintenance, sorting donations
  • Guilford Lakes School PTO, Guilford, CTWeeding, gardening, beautification
  • Habitat for Humanity, New Haven, CTBuild project at 33 Elliot St.
  • Meigs Point Nature Center, Madison, CTAssisting with animal care
  • My Sisters’ Place, Inc., Hartford, CTLead activities with elderly residence
  • Open Pantry Community Services, Inc., Springfield, MAOutdoor clean-up
  • TEEG, Grosvenordale, CTShed painting, gardening, food pantry organization
  • TEEG-Pomfret Senior Center, Pomfret, CTPlanting and gardening
  • The Network Against Domestic Abuse, Enfield, CTPrepare fundraiser mailings
  • Veterans Base Camp, Chaplin, CTYard work, clean-up