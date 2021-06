Start your Father’s Day celebration with a little exercise. The Annual Milford Moves For Veterans 5K Run & Walk is happening Sunday, June 20 at the Milford Landing Marina.

Race Organizer Peter Berube from Milford Bank explains how to get involved with this fundraiser that honors local veterans for the last six years.

The Kids “Run For The Flag” Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m. The Milford Moves For Veterans 5K Run & Walk begins at 9 a.m. Click here to sign up.