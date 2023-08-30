HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Kill any and all spotted lanternflies on sight, Connecticut leaders continue to urge.

It’s a warning that states have pushed for in recent months, and the message hasn’t stopped. Now, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is calling on Congress to pass the Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act, which would designate the insect as a high-priority research inititive.

The law would make funds available to help stop the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

The insect poses a threat to about 40% of Connecticut’s tree. It can also damage crops and plants and threaten local industries — killing a vineyard within three years.