KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Killingly Board of Education has reportedly voted to go back to using its original controversial mascot.

The Norwich Bulletin is reporting the board voted 5 to 4 in favor of restoring the “Redmen” mascot. A previous board voted to go with the name “The Red Hawks” because they believed “Redmen” was offensive to Native Americans.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates to this story.