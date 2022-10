KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifestar is responding to a crash that closed I-395 in Killingly Thursday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-395 northbound and southbound is closed between exits 35 and 37 due to a one-car crash.

LifeStar is responding to the scene.

State police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and expect traffic delays in the area while officials investigate.

