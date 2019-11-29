Knights of Columbus to host annual Black Friday Coats for Kids event

(WTNH) — Friday, November 29th is the annual Knights of Columbus Black Friday Coats for Kids distribution event.

The 2019 Coats for Kids is the Knights of Columbus’ biggest in the event’s history with eight sites throughout the state. They are handing out those coats Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Last year, the Knights of Columbus gave out more than 5,000 coats to kids in need. Check below for the full list of drop-off locations.

On Friday:

Bridgeport: St. Charles Parish, 338 Stillman St.

Hartford: St. Joseph Cathedral, 40 Farmington Ave.

New Haven: St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St.

Brooklyn: Senior Center, 69 S Main St.

Waterbury: St. Francis Xavier, 107 Washington Ave.

Stamford: Knights of Columbus Council Hall, 507 Shippan Ave.

For Saturday: