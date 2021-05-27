Lake Compounce announces largest water slide & food festival coming to park this summer

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce’s 175th birthday celebration gets bigger as they announce their largest water slide and food festival.

The Venus Vortex is Lake Compounce’s largest water slide to date and opening for riders Saturday, May 29th.

“We can’t wait for the debut of Venus Vortex,” says General Manager Larry Gorneault Jr. “This towering thriller expands Crocodile Cove – the largest water park in Connecticut – with a wild ride unlike any other in the region.”

The Venus Vortex stands six stories above the lake and decked in bright green and yellow with vibrant red teeth. The water slide resembles the mouth of a Venus flytrap ready for its next meal with some twists, turns, and sudden drops.

Photo by: Lake Compounce

Riders will go through a dark tunnel when they suddenly plummet down the near-vertical drop into the jaws of the hungry creature. As you’re to escape before getting stuck the Venus flytraps mouth, the raft will slide back and forth its teeth. Will you be eaten or will you successfully escape the Venus Vortex?

After working an appetite from the Venus Vortex, check out the Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival, happening ever Saturday and Sunday in June.

There will be live entertainment and handcrafter menu items created by local chefs, Donte Jones, and Michone Denae Arrington, chefs and co-owners of The Art of Yum in Southington and Waterbury.

Between the Carousel and Down Time in the festival area, guests will fina 6 booths offering unique themed menu items, BBQ pork sliders, vegan nachos, and The Art of Yum taco – voted Connecticut’s best taco! Is your mouth watering?

Check out the Venus Vortex and the Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival this Memorial Day weekend and the rest of June.