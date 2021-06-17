Lake Compounce hosting job fair June 23, looking for seasonal and full-time employees

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is hosting a job fair Wednesday, June 23, looking for additional seasonal and full-time employees.

The job fair will take place at the main gate from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The park is looking to hire 300 additional seasonal employees with some full-time positions available. They are offering seasonal employees up to $15 per hour and an increase in operating days.

The team is now looking for additional employees in all positions including, lifeguards, rides, food & beverage, security and more. Those interested in learning more should head to lakecompounce.com/employment.

 Main Gate Creamery will be providing free snacks to those that apply or are interviewed on-site.

