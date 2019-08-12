Lake Compounce announces new ‘Venus Vortex’ water slide

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce has announced a new water slide that will open next summer!

The theme park in Bristol announced their newest addition Monday, to their Crocodile Cove Water Park, called the ‘Venus Vortex.’

The bright green and yellow water slide stands at six-stories above the lake and features a unique ride that resembles a “carnivorous mouth of a hungry Venus flytrap ready for its next meal.”

Introducing Venus Vortex! Travel through twists and turns through the Vortex before plummeting into the mouth of the hungry Venus Flytrap. Our largest water attraction to date. Over six stories tall. Are you ready? #ItsATrap https://t.co/vTwXqWw6Py — Lake Compounce (@LakeCompounce) August 12, 2019

Riders in a three-person raft will experience twists, turns and sudden drops and journey through a dark tunnel. They’ll then experience weightlessness as they plummet down a near vertical drop into the jaws of the Venus flytrap before the final splashdown.

“Venus Vortex will be Lake Compounce’s largest and most thrilling slide to date. This addition will further solidify our park as the go-to water park in Southern New England,” said Jerry Brick, Lake Compounce General Manager.

Venus Vortex will be located alongside the lake, next to Bayou Bay Wave Pool and across from Johnny Rockets.

It is scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend 2020.

