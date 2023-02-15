HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration rolled out new proposals Wednesday that hope to decrease deadly domestic violence shootings.

“An abuser with a gun puts women and families at risk,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

More than 12 women in Connecticut are killed in domestic violence incidents each year.

Abusers with firearms are five times more likely to kill their victims, according to advocates, who stressed the importance of new legislation.

The proposals include a 10-day cooling off period for anyone buying a gun, so that they can’t harm themselves or others. Other initiatives include requirements for guns to be safely stores, no matter who lives in a home, and restricting domestic violence offenders from getting a pistol.

“It is a public health crisis that we need to do something about, and it has to be treated like every other public health crisis,” Jeremy Stein, the executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said.