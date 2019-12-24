Lamont and tribes were close on gambling deal, emails show

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Newly released emails obtained by The Associated Press show Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont thought he was closed to reaching a wide-ranging gambling deal with the state’s two federally recognized Native American tribes.

In an exchange in May with the chairman of the Mashantucket Pequots, the Democratic governor says he thought both sides were at the finish line, but talks apparently hit a snag.

Despite his efforts to come up with a bill that addresses various types of gambling while reducing legal entanglements for the state, Lamont now says it makes more sense next session to pursue just sports betting and internet lottery.