Lamont appoints judges to state Supreme and Appellate courts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has elevated appellate Judge Christine Keller to the state Supreme Court, where she will serve for three years before reaching the mandatory retirement age for judges.

The 67-year-old Keller, of Hartford, will fill the vacancy created when longtime Justice Richard Palmer had to step down when he turned 70 in May. Keller has served for the past seven years on the state Appellate Court, the state’s second-highest court.

Lamont on Monday also announced the appointments of Superior Court Judges Joan Alexander, Melanie Cradle and Jose Suarez to the Appellate Court.