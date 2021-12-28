Lamont calls up Conn. National Guard soldiers, airmen to help with COVID at-home test, mask distribution

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is calling up nearly 100 Connecticut National Guard soldiers and airmen to help with operations for the distribution of three million at-home rapid tests and six million N95 masks.

Lamont made an announcement about the purchase Monday, with plans to distribute the products to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The state is distributing the tests and masks to municipalities and school districts, which will then determine how they want to provide them to residents in their respective cities and towns.

A release from the Governor’s office said the soldiers and airmen will also “perform missions to alleviate the effects caused by the current omicron variant surge.”

“As these at-home tests arrive in Connecticut over these next several days and weeks, the National Guard will help provide support on behalf of the state to ensure that they are distributed to each municipality and school district,” Lamont said in the release Monday. “The Connecticut National Guard has provided an incredible amount of support throughout this pandemic, and I thank them for their ongoing commitment to the residents of our state.”

“Our state is facing a challenging time. It is a time for caution and deliberate action, not worry,” said Major General Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard. “Our soldiers and airmen have resolutely supported Connecticut and our communities throughout this pandemic. At this point, our COVID-19 response is well-refined, and I have full confidence that Connecticut’s Guard will meet any demand asked of them by the state as they have over the last two years. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to help keep schools open, keep the economy running and keep our neighbors safe.”

According to the Governor’s office, the activation is 100% federally funded.