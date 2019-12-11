Lamont concedes; No votes on ‘trucks only tolls’ in December, special session set for January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Top legislative leaders have told Governor Ned Lamont there will be no votes on a ‘trucks only tolls‘ plan this year. Tuesday, Lawmakers and the Governor jointly announced their intention to call a special session in January.

After speaking with top legislative leaders, Governor Lamont has arrived at the reality that his ‘trucks only tolls’ plan will not come up for a vote in the legislature any time this month.

“I’ve talked to the legislative leaders: they’re on board, they’ve got our plan, they support our plan, they got the votes ready to go.” – Governor Ned Lamont

Top legislative leaders say they are ready to call a vote on that big agreement with the state’s hospitals to avoid a multi-billion dollar lawsuit over Medicaid rates, and taxes, and on a compromise to clarify the ‘tipped wage’ law that affects the wages of restaurant wait staff and bartenders.

But any action on the ‘trucks only tolls’ plan will have to wait until mid-January at the earliest because whether they have the votes or not, there is process to be followed.

Die hard anti-toll demonstrators say they will continue to push against any votes for any tolls on anyone.

Joanne Baker of Woodstock says she has been “constantly finding ways of looking at different legislators that might be on the fence and trying to let them know how many people in their towns have signed our petition.”

Dan Hunt of Manchester says he and the anti-toll group is going to “keep the pressure up” on the Governor by notifying him “that we’re going to be paying attention to what he’s doing as well as putting pressure on state legislators that we don’t want any tolls.”

The Governor said again Tuesday he intends to call a short agenda Bonding Commission meeting next week, but only to approve local town grants that cities and towns have been expecting since July.

Major Bonding projects continue to be held up until there’s a deal and vote on transportation.