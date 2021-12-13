Lamont directs flags to half-staff Tuesday in remembrance of Sandy Hook tragedy

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Dec. 14, marks nine years since 20 children and six educators were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is directing all flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday in remembrance of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

“The tragedy that occurred that day nine years ago is one of the worst in Connecticut history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an outpouring of love, humanity, and kindness from over the entire world, spreading a message of hope that we must proactively work to protect,” Lamont said in a statement. “We will never forget the twenty innocent children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon that terrible morning.”

RELATED: Newtown students will learn remotely Tuesday, 9 years after Sandy Hook school shooting

“Nine years later, we remember the lives of the 20 young souls and the six incredible educators whose lives were taken far too soon,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said in a statement. “I wish the families and friends of those who lost loved ones that day comfort and peace. It is up to us to continue the legacy of those lives lost, through acts of kindness, generosity, and love. May the Newtown community be surrounded by love and support today and every day, as the hearts of our Connecticut communities are with them.”

Last week, the Board of Education unanimously approved Newtown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lorrie Rodrigue’s request for the district to use a remote learning day Tuesday.

Rodrigue said she hopes “moving to a remote learning day will relieve some of the anxiety and stress that often accompanies this day.”