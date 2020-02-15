Lamont elected to lead association of northeastern governors

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has been elected to lead a nonpartisan association of northeastern states.

The group includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Lamont’s office announced Friday that the Democratic governor was elected unanimously to serve as chairman of the Coalition of Northeastern Governors for a one-year term. The group works with governors, their staff and policy advisers on current and emerging issues and comes up with regional solutions.

Lamont, who took office in January 2019, has already led efforts to work with neighboring governors on issues such as transportation, energy policy, vaping and marijuana legalization.