Lamont has preliminary talks with private firms on tolls

(WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont is already getting the ball rolling to get tolls back on the roads.

The Democrat said he's had preliminary conversations with private investors who might help developing the tolling system.

Related: Lamont looking to borrow against future toll revenues

Governor Lamont says he's looking at how public-private partnerships were used to renovate New York's LaGuardia Airport and build the new Mario Cuomo Bridge.

He wants to get tolls passed before the session ends June 5.