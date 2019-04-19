Connecticut

Lamont has preliminary talks with private firms on tolls

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 05:51 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont is already getting the ball rolling to get tolls back on the roads.

The Democrat said he's had preliminary conversations with private investors who might help developing the tolling system.

Governor Lamont says he's looking at how public-private partnerships were used to renovate New York's LaGuardia Airport and build the new Mario Cuomo Bridge. 

He wants to get tolls passed before the session ends June 5.

