Lamont, Merrill integrate CT business registration portal to all-digital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced the State of Connecticut’s business registration system has been upgraded and is fully integrated with business.ct.gov Tuesday morning.

This portal will serve as a one-stop shop for businesses and entrepreneurs to navigate state government requirements as effectively and quickly as possible.

“Small businesses are now better equipped to start, expand, and thrive in Connecticut,” said Merrill. Starting a business comes with several risks and inherent challenges. Registering should not be one of them. I look forward to our state and our businesses growing together.”

Connecticut’s business portal launched in the summer of 2020 and has been rapidly expanding under the administration’s efforts to build an all-digital state government.

This project achieved:

17,683 new business checklists have been created since business.ct.gov went live

19,174 new businesses have registered with the state since the Office of the Secretary of the State joined business.ct.gov over the summer

56% of all new business checklists on business.ct.gov have been created by women or minoirt entrepreurs.

Business support calls in the service center at the Connecticut Department of Econmic and Community Delevopment have dropped o only 3-4 minutes per all.

“Since I came into office, one of our top goals has been to make sure each entrepreneur can spend less time with the government and more time growing their business and doing good for our residents,” said Lamont. “This update is another incredible milestone in Connecticut’s modernization efforts to move toward an all-digital state government experience. Every business owner is required to register through the Secretary of the State, and this integration will take away one more burdensome extra step or login that they need to undertake to grow their business.”

Connecticut business owners now have a seamless end-to-end experience from how to start a business, registering that business, and managing all of their critical compliance needs:

Businesses can now file and track every kind of UCC lien online, with no paperwork required.

Business owners can now sign up for one CT.gov account and handle all of their business filings online, hassle free. This includes nusiness registration, business lookups, filinf anual reports, making business amendments, and filinf liens.

“The prior business registry system, Concord, was one of the most antiquated and frustrating systems for Connecticut businesses and residents, and now it is finally gone. We are thrilled to launch its modern replacement as part of Business.CT.gov to provide a seamless, intuitive, and fast experience for our constituents that provide a much better first impression for anyone starting a business,” said Josh Geballe, commissioner and chief operating officer of CT Department of Administrative Services. “These steps we’re taking to integrate services and break down state agency silos get us closer to Governor Lamont’s vision to be a fully digital government that is responsive to business needs.”