Lamont: More than 500K rapid at-home COVID tests distributed across Conn. since Friday

Conn. (WTNH) — More than 500,000 rapid at-home COVID tests tests have been distributed to communities across the state since Friday, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

In an update on Twitter Monday night, Lamont said 575,040 tests have been distributed since then. He also said the state has received more than one million rapid tests in the last 24 hours and that they will further expand distribution Tuesday morning.

🧵 with update on Connecticut's at-home rapid test and N-95 mask distribution.



Thanks to the dedication of @CTDPH, @ConnDAS, the @CTNationalGuard, @CTDEMHS, and @compbraswell and her office, we’ve distributed 575,040 tests to communities across our state since Friday. (1/4) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 4, 2022

“Schools, childcare facilities, faith-based groups, vulnerable populations and those who work with them have and will continue to receive tests,” Lamont said,

The governor said millions more at-home rapid tests are on the way to supplement the 400 testing sites across the state, which will provide relief in the high demand for testing.

Lamont said more than three million N95 masks have gone out statewide and more are on the way.

“Higher quality masks, like testing, vaccinations and other supplies, in the hands of those who need the them most are critical tools to slow omicron,” Lamont said.