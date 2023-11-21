HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced Tuesday that nearly an additional 10,000 Connecticut residents received SNAP benefits this year.

State officials said an increase in eligibility limits in October 2022 allowed an additional 8,959 people in almost 5,000 households to benefit from the program. In total, the state’s food assistance program provides more than 229,000 households, including 140,700 children, a monthly allowance for purchasing food.

“This simple change brings in new federal funding to help Connecticut families put food on the table, and supermarkets, grocery stores, and farmers markets operate in neighborhoods that might otherwise become food deserts,” Lamont said. “I hope residents across the state will take a second look at whether they can benefit from SNAP and thank the federal government for allowing actions like this that support our efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity.”

Under the revised eligibility, residents qualify for SNAP benefits if their monthly gross income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty line, up from 185% previously.

