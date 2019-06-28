Lamont opens highway rest stops 24/7

(WTNH) — For nearly three years, Connecticut’s highway rest stops have only been open seven hours a day; from 7 in the morning til 3:30 in the afternoon saving the state about a million dollars a year, but probably not doing much for the state’s image.

Especially for a New Hampshire couple that got an early start Friday and found the rest stop coming into the state on I-84 closed.

“They did have outhouses however. The outhouses when you went in hadn’t been cleaned, according to the sticker on the wall, since January 5th and I can assure you they were full and overflowing,” said Todd.



It has been a particular hardship for the hundreds of truckers coming through the state everyday. Joe Sculley of the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut saying, “Truckers need to take these federally mandated rest breaks 24 hours a day.”



Governor Ned Lamont made it a campaign pledge and as of July 1st, the million dollars is in the new budget to staff the rest stops 24/7.

Lamont saying, “It’s important, this is the beginning of the tourist season. Thousands of people coming through Connecticut. I want to make sure they’re welcome. A lot of them may stay.”



It means the rest stops in Danbury, Southington, and Willington on I-84, the ones in Wallingford and Middletown on I-91 and the one on I-95 in North Stonington will all be fully staffed 24/7.



By now, everyone knows that highway tolls are Governor Lamont’s signature issue and he points to the projection that 40% of those tolls will be paid by out-of-staters.

Well if that does come to pass, at least they’ll have a comfortable place to take a break.

