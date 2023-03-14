HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All executive branch office buildings in Connecticut will be closed Tuesday as the nor’easter hits the state.

“This is shaping up to be a unique winter storm for our small state in that there will be big differences in snowfall amounts depending on where you are located,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Some towns may receive a significant snowfall total, while others may receive a fraction of that amount or maybe even just rain. Out of an abundance of caution, especially looking at the current rate of school closures and considering that we have state offices located in every region of the state and state employees who live in every region of the state, we are directing all level 2 state employees to stay home on Tuesday, and those whose job duties allow them to work remotely should do so.”

All level 1 state employees should report to work as scheduled or directed. Level 2 employees are considered those who were previously designated “nonessential” based on their respective job duties.

The governor’s storm-related directive applies only to executive branch state offices.

