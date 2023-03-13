HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced the Connecticut Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be partially activated Tuesday at 6 a.m. to monitor conditions from the nor’easter expected to impact Connecticut.
The Emergency Operations Center will be staffed in person with personnel from state agencies including the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Department of Transportation, Department of Administrative Services, IT support and the Air National Guard.
According to Lamont, representatives from Eversource and United Illuminating will be on site. Staff from the Red Cross and United 2-1-1 will be available digitally.
The Office of the Governor has been in contact with the leadership of Connecticut’s utility companies including Eversource and United Illuminating. Lamont has stressed the importance of putting precautions in place in case of widespread outages occur.
“Different weather models are showing varying projections at the moment, however there is the potential that Connecticut will see quite a range in snowfall totals, with the greatest impact likely occurring in the northwestern and northeastern portions of the state,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “The most concerning part about the forecast is how wet and heavy this snow may be, combined with its very strong wind gusts. These two factors together may bring down power lines and tree limbs, resulting in power outages. I strongly encourage everyone to have preparations in place in the event that you lose electricity, and particularly keep all of your mobile devices fully charged in case you need to call and report an emergency. I also encourage everyone to stay off the roads to the greatest extent possible throughout the duration of the storm.”