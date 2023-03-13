HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced the Connecticut Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be partially activated Tuesday at 6 a.m. to monitor conditions from the nor’easter expected to impact Connecticut.

The Emergency Operations Center will be staffed in person with personnel from state agencies including the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Department of Transportation, Department of Administrative Services, IT support and the Air National Guard.

According to Lamont, representatives from Eversource and United Illuminating will be on site. Staff from the Red Cross and United 2-1-1 will be available digitally.

The Office of the Governor has been in contact with the leadership of Connecticut’s utility companies including Eversource and United Illuminating. Lamont has stressed the importance of putting precautions in place in case of widespread outages occur.